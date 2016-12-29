John Lineker Believes He’ll Get Title Shot With Win Over T.J. Dillashaw

Tomorrow night (Dec. 30) John Lineker will face former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw on the main card of UFC 207. The event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lineker has won six straight fights and in that stretch he has finished three of his opponents. He was forced to move up to 135 pounds after failing to make weight numerous times as a flyweight. The change hasn’t had a negative impact on “Hands of Stone’s” power, as he knocked out Michael McDonald back in July.

Yesterday, Lineker took the time to sit down with the mixed martial arts (MMA) media to discuss his upcoming bout with Dillashaw. Fans and analysts are seeing this bout as a classic technique vs. power battle. Linker doesn’t mind using his power to his advantage.

“I like to get up there and be aggressive. Yeah it could be that kind of fight, but I’m gonna go up there and put my power in play.

When it comes to the bright lights and championship experience, Dillashaw is clearly ahead of his opponent in that aspect. “Hands of Stone” isn’t concerned about it and feels his star will shine at UFC 207.

“[On whether or not Dillashaw’s experience is an advantage]. I don’t think so. I think I’m really motivated. I think this is my time now and I can’t wait.”

When the bout was first announced, many assumed it would be a title eliminator. With Dillashaw narrowly losing his title to Cruz and Lineker on a tear, it made sense to think the winner would be granted a championship opportunity. In a UFC 207 preview titled, “Watch List,” matchmaker Sean Shelby revealed that the winner of this fight wasn’t guaranteed a title shot.

Despite the UFC’s non-commitment, Lineker remains optimistic.

“That’s what I’m believe. That’s what I want and I think it’s gonna happen.”