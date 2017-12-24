John Lineker Off UFC 219 Bout With Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera can’t catch a break.

Rivera was initially set to take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Dominick Cruz on Saturday night (Dec. 30). Cruz suffered a shoulder injury and was removed from the card. As a result, John Lineker stepped in as a replacement.

MMAFighting.com reports that Lineker is off the UFC 219 card for undisclosed reasons. A replacement search is underway. Mike Bohn reached out to Rivera for comments and he had the following to say:

“My wife and I aren’t celebrating Christmas with our families because of the fight.”

