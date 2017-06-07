John Lineker on Brian Kelleher: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense For me to Fight Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
John Lineker
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

John Lineker doesn’t feel a bout with Brian Kelleher does much for him.

Lineker is looking to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after suffering a fractured jaw in his bout with T.J. Dillashaw. “Hands of Stone” was recently called out by Kelleher, who is coming off a submission victory over Iuri Alcantara.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Lineker didn’t seem gung-ho about the idea:

“A fight with this guy, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight him right now. The position I am in the ranking… I don’t know where he actually is in the ranking. But it wouldn’t be good for me.”

While a bout with Kelleher isn’t ideal, Lineker wouldn’t turn the fight down if asked.

“Of course, I’d like to fight a top five, but if the UFC wants this fight, I wouldn’t say no. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll fight whoever the UFC puts in there. I’m an employee and there’s nothing I can do.”

Latest MMA News

Claudia Gadelha

Claudia Gadelha Feels She’s Only Lost to Joanna Jedrzejczyk Once

0
Claudia Gadelha is 2-0 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but she doesn't feel that way. Gadelha is coming off a quick submission victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at...
Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum: ‘We Know Alistair Overeem Doesn’t Have That Good of a Chin’

0
Fabricio Werdum plans to test the chin of Alistair Overeem. Werdum and Overeem will be competing against each other for a third time on July...
John Lineker

John Lineker on Brian Kelleher: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense For me to Fight Him’

0
John Lineker doesn't feel a bout with Brian Kelleher does much for him. Lineker is looking to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after...
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko on First Loss to Amanda Nunes: ‘It Doesn’t Mean Anything’

0
Valentina Shevchenko certainly isn't dwelling on her March 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes. Since that time, Nunes has become the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's...
UFC Auckland

UFC Senior Vice President of International & Content Talks Events Overseas

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) certainly isn't shying away from holding events in Australia and New Zealand. The same can be said for many other...
Cub Swanson Reebok

Cub Swanson Says It’s Hard to Sell Frankie Edgar Due to Failed Title Bouts

1
Cub Swanson is still making his case to be next in line for a shot at Max Holloway's featherweight title. Despite being on the wrong...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping: ‘I Was Not Buying Jose Aldo as Featherweight Champion’

0
Michael Bisping was not impressed with Jose Aldo's reign as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. At UFC 212, Jose Aldo took on...
Mauricio Shogun Rua

Shogun Rua Eyes September Bout in Japan, Talks Potential OSP Rematch

0
Mauricio "Shogun" Rua is targeting a September bout in Japan, a country he is all too familiar with. There was a time when Rua was...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Wants Title Fight Against Tyron Woodley in October

0
Demian Maia has his sights set on a fall showdown with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. Maia is due for a...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind Fighting Max Holloway in Hawaii’

0
Frankie Edgar wouldn't mind going into hostile territory for another shot at featherweight gold. "The Answer" has been calling for the next shot at Max...
Load more