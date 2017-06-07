John Lineker on Brian Kelleher: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense For me to Fight Him’

John Lineker doesn’t feel a bout with Brian Kelleher does much for him.

Lineker is looking to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after suffering a fractured jaw in his bout with T.J. Dillashaw. “Hands of Stone” was recently called out by Kelleher, who is coming off a submission victory over Iuri Alcantara.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Lineker didn’t seem gung-ho about the idea:

“A fight with this guy, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight him right now. The position I am in the ranking… I don’t know where he actually is in the ranking. But it wouldn’t be good for me.”

While a bout with Kelleher isn’t ideal, Lineker wouldn’t turn the fight down if asked.

“Of course, I’d like to fight a top five, but if the UFC wants this fight, I wouldn’t say no. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll fight whoever the UFC puts in there. I’m an employee and there’s nothing I can do.”