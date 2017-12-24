John Lineker Releases Statement on UFC 219 Pullout

John Lineker has quickly offered a statement regarding his removal from the UFC 219 card.

Lineker was set to take on Jimmie Rivera on Saturday night (Dec. 30). The bout was set to be featured on the main card of UFC 219. The event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Hands of Stone” was forced to pull out of the bout. In a statement sent to MMAJunkie.com, he explained why:

“I am really sad to have to withdraw from my fight with Rivera. I felt a little pain in the beginning of the week, went to the dentist and got treated, but (the pain) just kept getting worse. I came to Las Vegas early and tried to stay in the fight, but it was simply impossible.

I would like to apologize to Rivera. I know how much it sucks when this happens. I want to apologize to Sean Shelby and the UFC. I begged them for the fight, and they agreed, and now I feel horrible to have to withdraw. And I need to apologize to the fans.

I know that this would have been a great fight and everyone was looking forward to it. Hopefully Rivera and the UFC will agree to reschedule as soon as I can be ready to fight again.”