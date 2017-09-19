John Lineker vs. Marlon Vera Booked For UFC Fight Night 119

John Lineker and Marlon Vera are set to collide next month.

“Hands of Stone” and Vera have been booked to compete on the UFC Fight Night 119 card. Combate confirmed the news through sources close to the situation. The event takes place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Oct. 28.

Lineker hasn’t fought since Dec. 2016. He fell short against T.J. Dillashaw via unanimous decision. “Hands of Stone” had to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.

As for Vera, he’s been on quite a roll. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Finishes over Brad Pickett and Brian Kelleher have raised Vera’s stock.

UFC Fight Night 119 will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Lyoto Machida and Derek Brunson. Welterweights Demian Maia and Colby Covington will also throw leather.