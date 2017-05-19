John Makdessi: ‘I’m Realizing The Game Has Changed’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
John Makdessi
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

John Makdessi is aware of the current nature of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nowadays, fighters are calling for “money fights” and trash talking is more prevalent than ever before. Many thank Conor McGregor for turning the tide and opening the door for more fighters to speak up. McGregor is the biggest draw in the UFC.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Makdessi admitted that he isn’t known for being a trash talker due to being from a more traditional background:

“I’m realizing the game has changed. You’ve got to adapt to the game. People are calling out people. (The UFC bosses) want the fighters to be more active on social media, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I come from a traditional background – nobody teaches you how to talk trash and how to sell yourself. I’m not a good salesperson.”

Even though engaging in verbal exchanges isn’t a strong suit of “The Bull’s,” he’s willing to give it a shot.

“But at the end of the day, this is my life and if I have to go out there and pick fights, if I have to go out there and start talking, then (expletive), I’ll do it.”

