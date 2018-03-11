John McCarthy Admits Difficulty in Not Cursing on Bellator Broadcasts

“Big” John McCarthy has a bit of a potty mouth that he’s been trying to contain for Bellator broadcasts.

McCarthy has made a seemingly smooth transition from mixed martial arts referee to color commentator. Once Jimmy Smith left Bellator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), many wondered who would take his place. McCarthy ended up stepping up with Chael Sonnen filling in on some shows.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, McCarthy said he’s been treated like gold since making the transition:

“I absolutely love it. Bellator treats me so well. The people are so great to work with. I’m learning a lot, and I’m having a lot of fun doing it. It’s a lot of work for me right now, but it’s something new, so I’m having a blast with it.”

He went on to reveal that his natural ability to cuss has posed some difficulties now that he’s a color commentator.

“Man, I cuss. It’s just part of who I’ve been. Growing up, I’ll say certain adjectives that are colorful – just because it’s part of my normal language.”

