‘Big’ John McCarthy Not a Fan of Ending Early Weigh-ins

Veteran referee “Big” John McCarthy is speaking out against ending early morning weigh-ins.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White dropped a bombshell when he revealed the promotion is getting rid of early weigh-ins. White said that the UFC will be going back to the old way of doing weigh-ins, where the fighters tip the scales in the early evening.

A lot of fighters have talked about the weigh-in situation and whether or not going back to the old style is the right call. One man who is certainly against it is current Bellator color commentator McCarthy. He took to Twitter to give his take on it:

It’s a huge mistake. Why is it you would change things for the small minority of fighters not doing things right, pushing the envelope of what their bodies can lose and penalizing all of the fighters who do it correctly? Does this make sense to you? https://t.co/nKvWDltUcV — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) June 5, 2018

At the midway point of 2018, the UFC has seen a number of fighters miss weight. The most recent one being Darren Till, who was 3.5 pounds over the welterweight limit against Stephen Thompson. Many fighters argue that dropping early morning weigh-ins punishes the athletes who follow the rules.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez chimed in with his own thoughts on the matter:

Please bossman @danawhite don't get rid of the early Weigh inns. it won't solve a thing . Your punishing the fighters who are accountable and responsible. #dontdoit — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 5, 2018

White was clear on UFC Unfiltered that he believes ending the early morning weigh-ins is the right thing to do:

“Yes, I do think it’s that, and guess what? We’re getting rid of it. We’re looking at taking the weigh-ins back to the way they used to be. So when the guys weigh in there at the fight, that will be it. That’ll be the real weigh-in.”

What is your take on the UFC ending early morning weigh-ins?