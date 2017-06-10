John Moraga Admits he Was Concerned Over UFC Future

John Moraga knows he’s fighting for his job in 2017.

Moraga was once considered one of the best flyweights in the world, even getting a title opportunity against pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson. Moraga is now on a three-fight skid and a fourth loss could find himself out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Moraga said he was worried he’d be released after his last defeat:

“There was concern (I would be released). There was even a point where they called me and told me I was going to be let go. I took the last fight (against Sergio Pettis in January) on short notice. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it. They gave me another chance, and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Moraga went on to say he can’t keep thinking about the losses. All he’s focused on is tonight’s (June 10) fight against Ashkan Mokhtarian.

“I can’t dwell on it, but I know what it is. At the end of the day, we go out there and fight, and this guy better be ready for a fight. … I haven’t won in three years, so when I don’t win I’m not very easy on myself. I think I do my best when I’m under pressure, when my back’s against the wall.”