John Moraga: ‘I’m Fighting For my Life’ Against Sergio Pettis

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight John Moraga may be stepping inside the Octagon for the last time on Jan. 15. Doing battle with him in Phoenix will be Sergio Pettis. When Moraga throws leather with his opponent, he will be doing so in his hometown.

Moraga appeared on MMAJunkie Radio to discuss the bout. The 125-pounder was honest, to say the least, and admitted a loss could mean a pink slip from the UFC brass:

“This is real to me, I came from the streets. I did this to make a better living and provide for my kids. And I’m barely at the point where I really feel like I can get a win or a couple of wins and actually start making some money that – show myself that I made a career out of this. You know, there’s nothing left for me. If I get cut from the UFC, there ain’t nothing else really in fighting for me, so I’m fighting for my life right here. This is everything. I’m all in. I’m all in on this one.”

Moraga has a reason to take a potential release seriously. A loss next Sunday would put him on a three-fight skid. It’s easy to see other mixed martial arts (MMA) promotions welcoming Moraga if he were cut, but he doesn’t feel the money is there with other organizations.

“I don’t think anybody else is paying the money that we should be paid to go through what we go through. I don’t do this to be on posters or interviews or fame, anything like that. I’m here to provide for my family and that’s it. I don’t know what else there would be for me, so I’m going to make this happen.”

Moraga vs. Pettis will headline the FOX Sports 1 portion of the prelims.