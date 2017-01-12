John Moraga: ‘I’ve Been an Underdog My Whole Life’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweights John Moraga and Sergio Pettis nabbed a main card slot on the UFC Fight Night event this Sunday night (Jan. 15). Once Jimmie Rivera was removed from the event, it opened up the door for both 125-pounders.

Moraga has a “do or die” mentality when it comes to his upcoming bout. He recently said he was fighting for his life because he wasn’t convinced he’d want to fight anywhere else if the UFC released him. The official YouTube channel of the UFC uploaded a new video going through Moraga’s life growing up and how wrestling made him.

Here’s the official description:

“An underdog his whole life, flyweight contender John Moraga was saved by wrestling from the mean streets of Phoenix, Arizona. He makes his return to his hometown against No. 15-ranked Sergio Pettis at Fight Night Phoenix.”

Going into Sunday’s bout, Pettis is a slight favorite. It’s nothing new to Moraga, who thinks it’s business as usual.

“I’ve been an underdog my whole life since I started right here (Maryvale High School). I’ve been an underdog, so it ain’t nothing new to me.”

Moraga’s former wrestling coach Frank Saenz was also featured in the video. He played a huge role in helping Moraga thrive in more dire times. Saenz refused to take the credit.

“John made himself what he is today because he’s a believer. He believes and he believes. I think after that state tournament that he won, that kid (he faced) was ranked 12th in the nation at that time, an All-American. (Moraga) probably lost to this kid 10 times, 12 times prior and won in double overtime. (He) never quit. He excelled and did something that people didn’t think he’d be able to do.”

The UFC Fight Night prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. The main card will air on the same network at 10 p.m. ET. Moraga vs. Pettis is expected to be the main card opener.