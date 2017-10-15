John Moraga on Fighting Career: ‘I Just Made Bad Business Decisions’

John Moraga hopes to nab easy wins to ensure his stock raises and his money increases.

Moraga is coming off a crucial first-round knockout victory over Magomed Bibulatov. It was his first finish since Dec. 2014. After losing three straight fights, Moraga has now won two in a row.

With his past skid, Moraga had no room to negotiate a better contract, so he settled for what was offered. The flyweight admitted that he hasn’t given himself the chance to receive favorable deals (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If I could choose, yeah, I want the easiest opponents. I want to get more money and fight the easier opponents, get some highlights, raise my spots a little bit, and then fight the top guys for more money and make it worth it, because I fought them all for pennies, basically. I just made bad business decisions.”