John Moraga Says His UFC Fight Night 110 Win Was Bittersweet

John Moraga didn’t get the finish he wanted last night (June 10), but he’s not gonna cry over a much needed victory.

Moraga took on Ashkan Mokhtarian inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. It was a grappling clinic in favor of the former flyweight title challenger. After the fight, Moraga told the media how important it was to put his three-fight skid behind him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You can’t really let it get to you or think about it. I just had to stay focused and know that I’m going to win one, the next one. I didn’t let it get to me. I knew it was an issue. I knew it would be talked about. I had to answer a bunch of interviews about it. But in my mind, I was just focused on winning as always.”

As far as not getting a finish goes, it’s a double edged sword for Moraga.

“I’m hard on myself because I always want the finish, so it’s kind of bittersweet. I wanted the finish, but I needed that (win) very bad for my career. I had to take a second as soon as I walked out the tunnel and sat sown and just thanked God for giving me the ability to perform. I’m just blessed that I was able to get the W.