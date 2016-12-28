John Moraga Steps In To Face Sergio Pettis, Powell-Klose Set For UFC Fight Night 103

On Wednesday evening, UFC confirmed two changes to their upcoming return event in Phoenix, Arizona.

The following is from the official UFC.com report regarding the pair of replacement bouts that are now official for the 1/15 fight card:

“In the flyweight division, it will be a new clash of contenders, as former world title challenger John Moraga replaces the injured Jussier Formiga against Milwaukee’s Sergio Pettis. “Plus, with Jordan Rinaldi forced to withdraw from his match against Devin Powell, unbeaten Drakkar Klose has stepped in to make his Octagon debut against his fellow UFC newcomer.”

Headlined by the long-awaited Octagon return of UFC Hall Of Famer and former two-division UFC World Champion BJ Penn, who battles durable contender Yair Rodriguez in the main event, UFC Fight Night 103 takes place live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on January 15, 2017.