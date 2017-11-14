Bellator 187’s John Redmond Sends a Message to Conor McGregor [VIDEO]

John Redmond saw his fight with Charlie Ward at Bellator 187 descend into chaos on Friday night due to the actions of one Conor McGregor

Redmond lost by way of first-round TKO to fellow Irishman Charlie Ward although he believes that the fight could and should have made it to the second round.

The Team Ryano fighter believes that Conor McGregor was influential in the decision to stop the bout and has sent a message, via TMZ, to “The Notorious”:

“It doesn’t excuse what he did,” said Redmond. “You can’t f**kin’ jump out of a crowd in a sporting contest and do all that type of stuff, man. You know? In no place in life is that really tolerated. So, I’m not gonna f**kin’ pat him on the back for what he’s done, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, I’m not gonna bitch and moan and look for sympathy here. I just want the rematch, man because it’s all about the fight at the end of the day.

“The whole situation is at the taking. Something I’ve worked for all these years and he just made it about that then, about his actions. Let’s get back to the fighting. That’s what I want.”

Redmond was then asked what his message to the UFC lightweight champion was and responded in kind:

“Listen, my message is, tell your boy to bleedin’ gear it up again and get in and fight me and let’s f**in’ do this. That’s my message.”

