John Salter Chokes Out Kendall Grove in Co-Main Event of Bellator 181

Kendall Grove (23-17, 1 NC) was put to sleep by John Salter (14-3) courtesy of a choke.

Both men touched gloves and the action was underway. They traded leg kicks. Grove went for a kick high, but nothing doing. Slater got in a leg kick. A straight right hand was there for Grove. Salter scored a takedown on Grove and took his back. He locked in a rear-naked choke and Grove was out.

This is the sixth straight win for Salter. It’s also his sixth straight finish. He’s submitted four of his opponent in that span.

Final Result: John Salter def. Kendall Grove via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:37