Shelton Sales (0-1) was choked out in his professional mixed martial arts debut by John Sweeney (2-0).

A high kick from Sales missed. Sweeney was pushed against the fence. He dropped some elbows while defending the takedown. They broke off and met at the center of the cage. A winging uppercut from Sweeney missed, but he locked up a choke. Sales was out and the fight was over in an instant.

Final Result: John Sweeney def. Shelton Sale via Submission (Guillotine Choke) – R1, 1:57