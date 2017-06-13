Johnny Case Returns Next Week, Faces Tony Martin at UFC Fight Night 112

On just over a weeks notice, Johnny Case and Tony Martin have agreed to fight, joining the lineup for next Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 112 card.

Case (22-5) has been on the sidelines since last year when he suffered his first Octagon loss via third round submission to Jake Matthews. The Iowa native had won four in a row with the promotion prior to the setback and 12 overall.

Martin (11-3) is 3-3 over his last six, all coming with the UFC, after starting his career 8-0. Among his Octagon wins include triumphs over Alex White and Felipe Olivieri in his last two outings.

UFC Fight Night 112 takes place June 25 from Oklahoma City and features Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee in the main event, Former UFC champions Johnny Hendricks and BJ Penn are also scheduled for the FOX Sports 1 main card.