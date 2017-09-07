Johnson vs. Borg Canceled, Nunes-Shevchenko is New UFC 215 Headliner

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg will not take place at UFC 215.

Borg has fallen ill and will not be able to compete at the event. MMAFighting.com confirmed the news. The illness is said to be unrelated to the weight cut.

The women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will be the new main event for UFC 215. The UFC is looking to re-book Johnson vs. Borg as soon as possible.

Sources have claimed that UFC doctors wouldn’t clear Borg. The flyweight is said to have had issues with the illness for the past week. We’ll have more details as they become available.