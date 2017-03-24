UFC Fight Night 112: Johny Hendricks Meets Tim Boetsch in Stern Test at Middleweight

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks will square off against Tim Boetsch in his second fight at middleweight.

Hendricks and Boetsch will meet on June 25th in Oklahoma City. UFC Fight Night 112 takes place at Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 25 and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. No main event has been confirmed by the promotion for the card, which also notably features UFC hall-of-famer B.J Penn vs. Dennis Siver.

Hendricks took to Twitter to announce the fight on Thursday night.

“Bigg Rigg” graduated to the middleweight division following a downturn in fortunes which appeared to be linked towards weight-cutting problems. Since winning the vacant UFC welterweight title against Robbie Lawler at UFC 171, Hendricks’ record stood at 1-4 prior to his decision to move up in weight. An impressive outing in his middleweight debut against Hector Lombard has reignited hopes of the fan favorite reestablishing himself as a relevant competitor in the UFC.

Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch is 2-4 in his last six appearances, and will similarly be looking to reignite his career given his loss to “Jacare” Souza at UFC 208 in February. Boetsch is an accomplished wreslter who had been on a two-fight run prior to his first round defeat to the Brazilian at the much maligned ‘208 in Brooklyn, New York.