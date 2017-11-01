Johny Hendricks: ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Beats me in a Year’

Johny Hendricks still believes he can return to form.

Hendricks has gone 1-4 in his last five outings, but finds himself back on the main card of a pay-per-view event. He’ll meet Paulo Borrachinha this Saturday night (Nov. 4) at UFC 217. The action takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ariel Helwani recently caught up with “Big Rigg.” Hendricks said the move to Jackson-Wink will help him get back to the top (via Lowkick MMA):

“Man, like, in a year – I really believe this – You give me a year with those three; Jackson, Wink, and my boxing coach Tony, I don’t think anybody beats me on my feet. I don’t think anybody beats me in a year.”