Johny Hendricks: ‘I’m Excited to See What I Can do’ Against Tim Boetsch

Johny Hendricks is looking forward to his upcoming scrap with Tim Boetsch.

Hendricks made his middleweight debut a successful one back in February. “Bigg Rigg” nabbed a unanimous decision victory over Hector Lombard. It was the first win for the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder since March 2015.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Hendricks said Boetsch will provide him with an interesting challenge on June 25 at UFC Fight Night 112: