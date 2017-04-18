Johny Hendricks: ‘I’m Excited to See What I Can do’ Against Tim Boetsch

Johny Hendricks is looking forward to his upcoming scrap with Tim Boetsch.
Hendricks made his middleweight debut a successful one back in February. “Bigg Rigg” nabbed a unanimous decision victory over Hector Lombard. It was the first win for the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder since March 2015.
Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Hendricks said Boetsch will provide him with an interesting challenge on June 25 at UFC Fight Night 112:
“I am looking forward to this one. I already hear what everybody’s saying, how (Tim Boetsch) is bigger than me, so he’s got to be stronger than me. And, you know what, I’m quicker than those guys. And I’ve actually trained for this fight. And I’m so excited to see what I can do with a guy who used to fight at 205. If I go out there, and I can manhandle a guy who used to fight at 205, what does that mean? That I can move up to 205, then? … He’s going to throw a couple of leg kicks, and they’re not going to be something he wants to kill you with. But he wants to set up his hands. Knowing that, but he’s going to be a guy who’s just going to try to bully me. That’s sort of the way I went into the Hector Lombard fight. It’s that there’s a guy who’s going to want to try to pressure forward. He has knockout power, but he’s going to try to push forward, push his pace.”