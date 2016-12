UFC 207’s Johny Hendricks wasn’t in the holiday spirit Wednesday during media day.

Hendricks, a former UFC welterweight champion, took issue with members of the media in regards to his weigh-in problems in the past.

“Bigg Rigg” went so far as to challenge members of the MMA media to cut 20 pounds before his next fight. He meets Neil Magny in the FOX Sports 1 featured prelim this Friday night from Las Vegas.