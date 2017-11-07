Johny Hendricks on UFC 217 Loss: Back to The Grind

Johny Hendricks will need to figure something out to get over his rough stretch.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 4), Hendricks took on Paulo Costa in the opening main card bout of UFC 217. “Big Rigg” was finished in the second round due to strikes. The former welterweight kingpin is now 1-5 in his last six outings.

Hendricks took to Instagram to deliver a short post following his latest defeat:

Finally back home long flights today. Man does it feel good to be home. #Texas #backtothegrind”

Finally back home long flights today. Man does it feel good to be home. #texas #backtothegrind

A post shared by Johny Hendricks (@johnyhendricks) on

