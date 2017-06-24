Johny Hendricks Once Again Misses Weight – This Time at Middleweight

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks shocked many when he came in two pounds over for his middleweight fight Sunday night vs. Tim Boetsch.

Hendricks, who had trouble cutting down to the 170-pound limit at welterweight, has another chance to weigh-in, but “Bigg Rigg” didn’t seem likely to make the 186 maximum for middleweight.

His bout at UFC Fight Night 112 Sunday on FOX Sports 1 vs. Boetsch is likely to continue, with Hendricks being fined.

The 33-year-old Hendricks (18-6) scored a victory in his middleweight debut this past February over Hector Lombard. He missed weight at welterweight vs. Neil Magny and Kelvin Gastelum in 2016.

A fight in 2015 with Tyron Woodley was also scrapped after Hendricks had a kidney stone attack and intestinal blockage while attempting to cut weight.