Johny Hendricks, Ray Borg Miss Weight For UFC 207

Two fighters at competing on tomorrow night’s (Dec. 30) UFC 207 card failed to make weight today. Those two competitors are welterweight Johny Hendricks and flyweight Ray Borg. Watch Hendricks step on the scale:

“Bigg Rigg” and “The Tazmexican Devil” were the final fighters left to tip the scales. Should Neil Magny accept his fight against Hendricks and if Smolka takes his bout with Borg, both fighters will nab 20 percent of their opponent’s purse. Hendricks missed weight by 2.5 pounds (173.5), while Borg was 3.5 pounds over the limit (129.5).

Hendricks raised some concerns when speaking to the media yesterday. The former welterweight champion looked drained, could barely stand, and was slurring his words. At one point, he even challenged the mixed martial arts (MMA) media to a weight cutting competition.

For Borg, this is not a good start to his new regime. The flyweight switched camps from FIT NHB to Jackson-Wink MMA after losing a decision to Justin Scoggins.