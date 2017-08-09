Johny Hendricks Returns at UFC 217, Meets Paulo Borrachinha

In a bout that could determine his future in the UFC, former champion Johny Hendricks will take on unbeaten Paulo Borrachinha at UFC 217 this November.

Hendricks (18-7) once ruled the welterweight division after defeating Robbie Lawler for the title. But “Bigg Rigg” has since moved to middleweight after issues with making weight and is 1-1, defeating Hector Lombard and suffering a knockout loss to Tim Boetsch in his most recent outing.

Borrachinha (10-0) has won both of his Octagon encounters, as the 25-year-old stopped Garreth McLellan and finished Oluwale Bamgbose. All 10 of his wins have come via finish.

The bout, set for November 4 from Madison Square Garden, was first reported by Combate.