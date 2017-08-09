Johny Hendricks Returns at UFC 217, Meets Paulo Borrachinha

By
Dana Becker
-

In a bout that could determine his future in the UFC, former champion Johny Hendricks will take on unbeaten Paulo Borrachinha at UFC 217 this November.

Hendricks (18-7) once ruled the welterweight division after defeating Robbie Lawler for the title. But “Bigg Rigg” has since moved to middleweight after issues with making weight and is 1-1, defeating Hector Lombard and suffering a knockout loss to Tim Boetsch in his most recent outing.

Borrachinha (10-0) has won both of his Octagon encounters, as the 25-year-old stopped Garreth McLellan and finished Oluwale Bamgbose. All 10 of his wins have come via finish.

The bout, set for November 4 from Madison Square Garden, was first reported by Combate.

Latest MMA News

video

James Gallagher to Face Jeremiah Labiano in Bellator: Dublin Main Event

0
Unbeaten James Gallagher's opponent when he headlines the upcoming Bellator event in Ireland will be Jeremiah Labiano. Gallagher-Labiano takes place November 10 from the 3Arena...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Admits Fight With Manny Pacquiao Was Disappointing

0
Floyd Mayweather insists fans aren't in for a snoozer when he fights Conor McGregor. On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor will clash inside the T-Mobile...
video

Pearl Gonzalez-Poliana Botelho Scheduled for UFC 216 in Las Vegas

0
Pearl Gonzalez will attempt to get back in the win column this October when she faces Poliana Botelho at UFC 216, according to a...
video

Johny Hendricks Returns at UFC 217, Meets Paulo Borrachinha

0
In a bout that could determine his future in the UFC, former champion Johny Hendricks will take on unbeaten Paulo Borrachinha at UFC 217...
Humberto Bandenay

Humberto Bandenay Says Father Let Him Live His Dream Before Passing

0
Humberto Bandenay fought with a heavy heart going into UFC Fight Night 114. Bandenay took on Martin Bravo inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico...
Load more