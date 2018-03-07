Johny Hendricks Sets Sights On Weight Class Change

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks is looking to make big changes to his professional MMA career.

Some fight fans might not know that Hendricks is currently a free agent. A big part of that is due to his performance inside the Octagon under the UFC banner.

By looking at his fight history, he is just 3-7 dating back to late 2013 and has been finished in his last two losses.

During this time, he has had issues making weight. Hendricks made the decision to leave the welterweight class to move up to the middleweight division due to weight issues. His last two bouts at welterweight saw him miss weight.

His debut at middleweight was against Hector Lombard, which saw Hendricks win. After the fight, Hendricks went on record by saying that the weight cut was the easiest of his life and that middleweight was his new home.

As a result of his decline in performance, there have been many fans that believe that his career is over. However, Hendricks doesn’t see it that way as he believes that he has a lot left in the sport and is contemplating an Octagon come back later this year.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN recently noted on his official Twitter account that Hendricks is looking for a UFC return and it could come as a welterweight.

The MMA journalist wrote the following in his tweet about the potential return of the former UFC welterweight champion:

“Ran into Johny Hendricks in Las Vegas today. He’s spending time at UFC PI, strength and conditioning and nutrition planning. Not even signed to UFC right now, but they invited him out. He’s considering 170 again. Believes he has plenty left.”

Ran into Johny Hendricks in Las Vegas today. He's spending time at UFC PI, strength and conditioning and nutrition planning. Not even signed to UFC right now, but they invited him out. He's considering 170 again. Believes he has plenty left. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 7, 2018

With him about to turn 35 years of age and the fact that he has already seen his fair share of wars against the likes of Robbie Lawler and Matt Brown, it will be interesting to see how he rebounds in his next fight.

What are your thoughts on him returning to welterweight? Sound off in the comment section below.