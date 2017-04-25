Johny Hendricks Wants to Push Himself to The Limit in Preparation For Tim Boetsch

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Johny Hendricks
Image Credit: Getty Images

Johny Hendricks wants to ensure he’s doing his best to prepare for Tim Boetsch.

Hendricks will compete in his second middleweight bout against Boetsch on June 25. The two are set to do battle inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for UFC Fight Night 112.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion made his 185-pound debut a successful one against Hector Lombard back in Feb. 2017. “Bigg Rigg” earned a unanimous decision victory.

Now that he’s had a taste of middleweight competition, Hendricks has been putting in as much preparation time as he can. He told MMAJunkie.com that he wants to battle Boetsch in peak condition:

“More than anything, I just want to make sure that each workout I do, I am pushing myself to the limit. So if I’m doing three workouts in one day, I want to make sure that I’m pushing myself to where the next day I’m sore. That’s really what I’m trying to do. It’s usually Week three because I’m going to push myself really hard. It might even be Week four, because I still have enough time to add shape, lose weight, whatever it might be. So I have some leeway once I do that push.”

Latest MMA News

Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Wants to Push Himself to The Limit in Preparation For Tim Boetsch

0
Johny Hendricks wants to ensure he's doing his best to prepare for Tim Boetsch. Hendricks will compete in his second middleweight bout against Boetsch on...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Plans to ‘Grow Step by Step’ on Way to UFC Title

0
Francis Ngannou could very well be known as the "baddest man on the planet" one day. Ngannou is currently the fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship...
video

Al Iaquinta With Epic Twitter Rant, Calls Out Sage Northcutt, Others

0
Al Iaquinta is one fired up UFC lightweight. Days after knocking out Diego Sanchez in Nashville, Iaquinta has continued his rage outside the Octagon. Iaquinta, a...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Says Experience Will Overcome Ring Rust Against Michael Bisping

0
Georges St-Pierre doesn't dismiss ring rust, but feels it won't impact his performance against Michael Bisping. St-Pierre is set to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Frank Mir

Frank Mir on UFC: ‘I Don’t Feel The Same About The Company as I...

0
Frank Mir sees changes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he isn't a fan of them. Mir, who is a former UFC heavyweight title...

Bellator NYC, Bellator 180 Makes Several Fights Official

0
Officials with Bellator have confirmed several reported fights for the upcoming Bellator NYC/Bellator 180 event this June, along with announcing a handful of new...
video

Victory Fighting Championship 57 Includes Second Championship Match

0
Along with the heavyweight title being defended in the main event, the upcoming Victory Fighting Championship 57 card will also feature the smallest best...
video

Combate Americas Announces “Cinco De Mayo” Event For California

0
Combate Americas 14 will take place on May 5 from Ventura, California and the Ventura County Fairgrounds. In the main event, unbeaten Jose Estrada squares...
UFC Fight Night 108

UFC Fight Night 108 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Sit For 180 Days

0
The UFC Fight Night 108 medical suspensions are here and four fighters are out for 180 days pending clearance. UFC Fight Night 108 took place...
video

Bellator 179: Cheick Kongo to Fight Augusto Sakai This in London

0
Cheick Kongo has been added to the upcoming Bellator 179 card, as he'll meet Augusto Sakai. The bout was first reported by MMA Fighting. Kongo (26-10-2)...