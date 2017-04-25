Johny Hendricks Wants to Push Himself to The Limit in Preparation For Tim Boetsch

Johny Hendricks wants to ensure he’s doing his best to prepare for Tim Boetsch.

Hendricks will compete in his second middleweight bout against Boetsch on June 25. The two are set to do battle inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for UFC Fight Night 112.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion made his 185-pound debut a successful one against Hector Lombard back in Feb. 2017. “Bigg Rigg” earned a unanimous decision victory.

Now that he’s had a taste of middleweight competition, Hendricks has been putting in as much preparation time as he can. He told MMAJunkie.com that he wants to battle Boetsch in peak condition: