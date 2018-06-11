Jon Anik Sounds Off On Michael Bisping For Colby Covington UFC 225 Interview

Jon Anik
Colby Covington is the new UFC interim welterweight champion of the world.

Chaos defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC 225 on pay-per-view (PPV) in Chicago, Illinois this past weekend (Sat. June 9, 2018). As a result he will likely be challenging Tyron Woodley next in a unification bout down the line.

Shortly after his win, Covington joined UFC on FOX to discuss his win over RDA but found himself in a verbal spat with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The incident was very awkward and Covington seemed to egg The Count on by continuing to insult him.

Check it out here:

Shortly afterwards, UFC commentator Jon Anik took to Twitter to react to the incident. Anik expressed his displeasure for the segment and called it “disgraceful.” He also seemed to push more of the blame on Bisping for the matter and believes the interview should’ve been more featured around Covington’s big moment, rather than an incident with Bisping:

Do you think Bisping went too far during his interview with Covington? Let us know in the comments!

