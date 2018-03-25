Jon Anik: I Treat Every UFC Show Like it Could be my Last

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) play-by-play ace Jon Anik admits job security isn’t why he joined the promotion.

Anik is well aware that he can be let go without reason. The UFC went in a different direction when they hired Anik. The promotion released Mike Goldberg, who had been the voice of the UFC for nearly two decades.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Anik said he’s always on his toes:

“I think that it aids performance. I treat every show like it could be my last.”

Since taking the role as the lead play-by-play commentator, Anik has worked with a number of color commentators. Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Dominick Cruz are just some of those names. Anik admits it can be challenging to mesh well with everyone.

“They all do have their different styles, and certainly for a lot of broadcasters, it would be nice to just be with the same one or two guys every time you call fights so you can build on the chemistry. I’m not going to lie to you and say that when you work with Paul Felder and then I don’t work with him again for six months, it’s not that there isn’t a challenge there. But I don’t know that I would have it any other way.”

