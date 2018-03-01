Jon Fitch Signs With Bellator, Announcement Expected Soon

Jon Fitch is a member of the Bellator roster.

Sources told MMAFighting.com that the Professional Fighters League (PFL) welterweight champion has signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with Bellator. The promotion will likely make an announcement soon. Fitch recently turned 40.

In his last outing, Fitch successfully defended his PFL welterweight gold against Brian Foster. He won the bout via submission in the second round. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 30-7-1, 1 NC. Fitch is riding a four-fight winning streak.

While Fitch was able to enjoy success under PFL when it was called World Series of Fighting, Bellator’s welterweight division is nothing to sneeze at. There’s reigning 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald, Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Michael Page, Lorenz Larkin, and others. The odds are stacked against him, but Fitch has risen to the occasion in the past. The question is, has time run out?

Fitch wasn’t beating on tomato cans during his time with PFL to be fair. Defeating the likes of Jake Shields, Joao Zeferino, Yushin Okami, and Foster counts for something. It’ll be interesting to see how Fitch will fare against a higher level of competition.

