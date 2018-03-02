Jon Fitch vs. Paul Daley Set For Bellator 199 on May 12

Jon Fitch already has his first Bellator fight set.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Fitch had signed a contract with Bellator. Today, the promotion made the signing official. Taking things a step further, Fitch’s first bout under the banner was announced during the Bellator 195 broadcast. He will do battle with Paul Daley at Bellator 199 on May 12 in San Jose.

You can read Bellator’s press release, which was sent out before Fitch vs. Daley was revealed:

“Bellator MMA is proud to announce the signing of perennial top contender Jon Fitch (30-7-1, 1 NC) to an exclusive multi-fight contract.

Fitch joins Bellator’s stacked welterweight division following a 15-year, 39-bout professional career that has seen him earn 30 victories and a world title. The longtime American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product has competed against some of the division’s best, including former champs Georges St-Pierre, B.J. Penn and Johny Hendricks, as well as Thiago Alves (x2), Demian Maia and Jake Shields.

The addition of an elite fighter like Jon Fitch to our roster helps reiterate that we have the best welterweight division in MMA,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “There are a number of high-profile matchups that we can make and I look forward to seeing what he can do inside the Bellator cage.

A native of Fort Wayne, Ind., Fitch wrestled at Purdue University prior to finding his way into MMA. Following a string of early career wins, the versatile fighter would eventually earn 21 victories in 22 appearances between 2003-2010 and would go on to challenge St-Pierre for the world title. A mainstay of the division ever since, his most recent run includes four consecutive victories and a welterweight world championship, which he went on to successfully defend against Jake Shields and Brian Foster.”

Sound off in the comments below. Who will win the welterweight scrap between Jon Fitch and Paul Daley?