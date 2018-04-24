Jon Jones Agrees With Daniel Cormier Against Alexander Gustafsson in Twitter Beef

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is siding with his arch-rival in a recent Twitter beef.

Jones has a well-documented history with both current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and title contender Alexander Gustafsson.

Last week, Gustafsson took a shot at DC in a post on Instagram where he announced that he had signed a new deal with the UFC when he wrote the following in the caption:

“While others are talking about retirement, I just signed my new deal with the @ufc today. I am grateful, excited, and I will be fighting very soon! I need to thank my family, my team @wesportagency and @allstarsgymsweden. I would also like to give a special thank you to my fight management @neems01 and @majdishammas at Moments Sports Management for securing the biggest deal of my career. Soon to be the world.”

If you recall, the two fighters already faced each other at UFC 192 in 2015, where Cormier won via split decision.

This led to UFC light heavyweight champion firing back with this tweet:

“Alex, what exactly have you accomplished in your career? I’ve earned the right to retire on top. Your greatest accomplishment is two close losses. Congrats on the new contract, now go fight. It’s been two years. Enough with the social media. #gofight.”

Now moving onto Jones, who decided to chime in on the beef by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

“I don’t even like DC and I enjoyed this. Too funny Alex bring all your tough guy shit to the championship rounds next time.”

