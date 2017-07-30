Jon Jones Attempts to Bury The Hatchet With Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones reclaimed the light heavyweight title from arch-rival Daniel Cormier, yet had some heartfelt words of encouragement for “DC”

Prior to the main event of UFC 214 at Anaheim’s Honda Center on Saturday night, Jon Jones was insistent that he held no ill feeling towards Daniel Cormier, but simply ‘hated him because he hates me’.

Cormier has launched a number of attacks on Jones over the years due to the 30-year-old’s wild man lifestyle and reckless behavior at times. Last night, a visibly distraught Cormier was stopped in the third round of the much anticipated light heavyweight title bout, seemingly inconsolable. Jones, classy in victory, had some genuine words of praise for the former champion:

“I want to take this time to thank Daniel Cormier for being my biggest rival and motivator. Daniel Cormier guys,” Jones told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview. “He has absolutely no reason to hang his head. He has been a model champion, a model husband, a model father, a teammate, leader and I aspire to me a lot more like that man because he is an amazing human being.”

While many will be hoping that Jones’ words may put an end to the acrimony between the two, it will remain to be seen how Cormier reacts to the new light heavyweight champion’s extension of the olive branch.

Check out Jones’ interview at the top of the screen (thanks to UFC).