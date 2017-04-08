Jon Jones Believes Anthony Johnson is a ‘Very One-Dimensional Fighter’

Jon Jones doesn’t see Anthony Johnson as a well-rounded mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

Tonight (April 8), Johnson will step inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title shot. He’ll meet Daniel Cormier once again in the main event of UFC 210. Back in May 2015, Cormier submitted “Rumble” to capture the vacant 205-pound gold.

Many fans believe Johnson has a chance to become the light heavyweight ruler in his second attempt, but Jones isn’t as optimistic. The former 205-pound kingpin had a recent media session after the UFC 210 weigh-ins. While “Bones” said Johnson is talented, he doesn’t feel he has the tools to climb the top of the mountain (via MMAFighting.com):