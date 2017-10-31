Jon Jones Believes He’ll Climb The Top of The UFC Mountain Again

Despite the circumstances, Jon Jones vows to make a strong comeback.

Back in July, Jones took on Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “Bones” was initially awarded the victory via knockout. Jones was later stripped of his title and the result was changed after testing positive for turinabol.

Jones is facing a suspension as long as four years due to a previous failed drug test under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). In a recent Instagram post, Jones said he’ll be back on top:

“If I made it to the top of the mountain once, I can do it again. I believe there are talents inside of me I haven’t even discovered yet. There’s nothing I put my mind to that I can’t achieve, just got to be willing to put in the work. Who’s ready to work?”