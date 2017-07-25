Jon Jones Claims Silva Told Him Cormier Showed Fear in Their Bout

Jon Jones says Anderson Silva offered him some telling advice going into his UFC 214 bout.

Jones is set to battle Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. It’ll be the main event of UFC 214. The action takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Back in July 2016, Silva fought Cormier on short notice. While “DC” won the fight by unanimous decision, “Bones” claimed “The Spider” told him Cormier showed fear in the bout during a media call (via MMAFighting.com):

“He said, ‘It was almost surprising the level of fear I felt from Daniel.’ He said to me, ‘I’m an old man now, and Daniel had to take me down round after round. I felt fear coming off of him. This man has fear in his heart.’ He said, ‘Know what you’re capable of, go out there and you take this from him.’ In a roundabout way, that’s what he said.”

Jones went on to talk about how important it was to speak with Silva.

“Anderson Silva is my idol. He’s been the guy that I’ve respected the most since I was 19 years old and I got into this sport. And to hear him have that level of faith in me and pretty much tell me that it’s already done, now I just have to go out there and do what I’m capable of, it felt great. It felt great coming from him.”