Jon Jones: Conor McGregor Has Been a Tremendous Inspiration to me

Jon Jones is inspired by Conor McGregor’s accomplishments.

Jones recently returned to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in style, recapturing light heavyweight gold in the process. “Bones” knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round of their UFC 214 main event.

The newly minted 205-pound kingpin is hoping to serve as an inspiration for those who are looking to turn their lives around. One of his own inspirations has been McGregor. He explained why to the media during the UFC 214 post-fight press conference (via MMAMania.com):

“A guy like Conor McGregor, he has been a tremendous inspiration to me. He has shown me, who has been at the upper echelon of this sport for many years now, he has shown me that these huge paydays are possible. I never thought in my time as champion, fighter, that we would be able to see fighters making $70 million, $100 million or whatever he’s making for this Mayweather fight.”

Jones went on to say McGregor’s ability to nab a “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather has inspired him to go for his own mega fights.

“It’s an inspiration that you can do it. It’s like, the first guy to go to the moon, now everyone wants to go to the moon. Or run the five minute mile, now they see it’s possible. I see it as possible, and that’s what McGregor has done for me.”