Jon Jones Appears to Have Cooled on Brock Lesnar Bout

By
Adam Haynes
-

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking towards “different ideas” which do not include Lesnar for his next bout inside the octagon

Jones returned to the cage in glorious fashion at UFC 214 in Anaheim last month, dethroning former champion Daniel Cormier by knockout. Prior to exiting the octagon, Jones called out WWE superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

In the post fight press conference, Jones was once again happy to declare his intentions of moving up to face the bigger man:

“If I am going to sacrifice being the smaller guy, I think that stylistically… Brock Lesnar would be a fight that makes way more sense,” Jones stated to media following his headline bout victory over Cormier. “And the payday would be tremendous! Plus, what it would do for our sport would be tremendous; It would have a much greater effect [than a fight with champion Stipe Miocic]. So for those reasons, a Brock Lesnar fight just makes way more sense for me.”

It appears that Jones’ optimism in fighting Lesnar may have changed a little. “Bones” appeared on Good Morning America on Monday and confirmed that his attention has been turned towards other potential candidates:

“It may be awhile before Brock Lesnar is eligible to fight,” Jones stated. “Right now I’m just waiting to hear from the UFC on some different ideas outside of him.”

