Jon Jones to Covington: ‘It was Great Getting to Know Your Mom When we Stayed Together’

Colby Covington’s mouth has earned him some enemies over the past weeks, one notable target being former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Covington launched a foul-mouthed and offensive tirade against Jones earlier this week, claiming that “Bones” had bad personal hygiene while they lived together and even went as far as to recommend the 30-year-old to resort to ‘doing coke and prostitutes’.

“Chaos” was sent home early from Sydney, Australia following an altercation with heavyweight Fabricio Werdum after the welterweight pressed charges against the Brazilian former champ. Jones immediately took the side of Werdum and praised him for standing up to Covington’s ‘racism’:

I despise racism , good job today @FabricioWerdum dude had the audacity to call you a "faggot" as he's backing up on Facebook live. 🇧🇷 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

It didn’t take Covington long to respond:

Using my name to stay relevant @JonnyBones ? Don't you have another drug test to fail or an octagon to hide under you loser? pic.twitter.com/9OhIQHGdD2 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 16, 2017

Jones was happy to hit back with a series of tweets which addressed recent comments made against him by Covington:

Yes because I've been using your name and interviews talking about some imaginary college two year relationship. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

Thank you so much brother, you just made me more famous 🤣👍🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

At the end of the day brother, I feel sad for you. I couldn't imagine holding that type of animosity in my heart. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

You're making a lot of enemies brother. All the best — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

And have him turn around and go cry to the police, I'll pass https://t.co/ZZ75Q9RN64 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

Jones’ most highbrow tweet was perhaps that which included Covington’s mother, however: