Jon Jones Credits Conor McGregor With Brock Lesnar Call Out

Recently re-crowned light heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims that Conor McGregor was the inspiration behind his call out of the former heavyweight champ

Jones told the Jim and Sam Show on Monday that Conor McGregor‘s exploits in the UFC and beyond “inspired” the pound-for-pound number 1 to call out the WWE star (via MMAFighting):

“It’s a big money fight,” said Jones. “I think I was inspired by Conor McGregor, to be honest with you. To just dare and to reach, reach higher. Me versus Brock Lesnar is somewhat equivalent to Mayweather and McGregor. A lot of people would assume that I would lose that fight. Brock Lesnar is super athletic. He was a Division I national wrestling champion. Yeah he’s older but he’s just a freak. He’s a rare talent. I don’t know what the betting odds would be on that one.

“It’s just like, do the impossible. Be the David and Goliath story just the same way McGregor dares to compete against Floyd Mayweather. You know what, if you come up short, at least you have more balls than the average American that even step in there. But if you win, the glory that comes with beating a Floyd Mayweather or beating a Brock Lesnar, it’s huge.”

Jones has recently admitted that there is some way to go before a fight with Lesnar can be achieved, but on the other hand, states that it is “just a matter of time”.