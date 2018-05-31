Jon Jones Declares That he’s Still UFC Light Heavyweight Champion

Although Jon Jones is still on the sidelines, he is still speaking his mind.

Unfortunately, the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s history has been well documented, and it’s lengthy. He failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, he has been stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings.

The former champion has been stripped of three different UFC belts (also a record) and failed multiple drug tests by USADA to go along with myriad legal troubles outside of the cage.

The CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test.

Now, Jones is waiting for a hearing about the decision made by USADA regarding his punishment. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when that potential hearing will take place.

Jones is known to tweet with fans on Twitter and recently gave his take about his current state as the official former 205-pound champion.

@JonnyBones the belt will always be yours homie! — Juguito J (@JugositoJ) May 30, 2018

Thanks brother, yeah I know I don’t need to hold that belt to be the champion. Sure the whole top five knows that too https://t.co/6UfzdcX0Nr — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 30, 2018

He also tweeted the following but later removed the tweet, “I don’t need the physical belt or even to be in the rankings to known that I am the champion. It’s something I know in my heart, I know what I’ve done. I know what I’m going to do.”

