Jon Jones: Dillon Danis is ‘Kind of Being A Douchebag’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Jon Jones made a successful grappling debut against Dan Henderson at Submission Underground 2. “Bones” was able to submit “Hendo” with an arm triangle choke.

After the win, Jones teased a future grappling match with Chael Sonnen. “Bones” was called out by former middleweight king Luke Rockhold and Dillon Danis. While Rockhold’s challenge was blunt, it was Danis’ call out that irked Jones. Danis, who trains with Conor McGregor, told Jones, “beg me” in reference to a grappling match.

Jones told Fight Hub TV (via MMAMania.com) that he has no interest in facing Danis after his comments.

“He’s a lot smaller than me, so already going into that grappling match there is not much to gain. I just beat Henderson and I was a lot bigger than him. I think right now people would like to see me go up against somebody that is bigger than me just to have a different challenge. But him telling me to beg him was just kind of a douchy thing to do. I felt like I was already in a situation where I had not much to gain, not many people know who he is. I just felt he was kind of being a douchebag and I’m not even going to entertain you.”

Right now, Jones is serving a one-year suspension for his drug test fiasco that canceled his title rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 200. Jones will be allowed to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in July. Obviously, the suspension does not prevent him from participating in grappling bouts.

Danis will meet AJ Agazarm at Submission Underground 3. The other grappling matches set for the card are Jeff Glover vs. Chad Mendes, Gordan Ryan vs. Joe Baize, Hector Lombard vs. Garry Tonon, and Jeff Monson vs. Ronny Markes.