Jon Jones Dismisses Ali-Frazier Comparison to Rivalry With Cormier

Jon Jones doesn’t see Daniel Cormier as the Joe Frazier of their rivalry.

Many comparisons have been made to Jones’ rivalry and that of Frazier and Muhammad Ali’s. “Smokin’ Joe” won the first bout, but lost the final two bouts. If Cormier defeats Jones this Saturday night (July 29) at UFC 214 then wins the rubber match, he’d be considered the Ali of the rivalry.

Jones doesn’t plan on letting that happen (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I must have (expletive) up on history (when comparing this to Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier), because Daniel Cormier’s not beating me. He’s not my Frazier. Daniel Cormier is whoever Muhammad Ali beat twice.”

“Bones” went on to say that he feels he’ll be in control even more than he was in his first bout with “DC” back in Jan. 2015.

“It’s going to be way more dominant. I expect more out of myself. The first time I had some questions about, ‘Who’s the guy? Who’s going to win this?’ You got two undefeated fighters; who’s 0 has got to go? Now I already know what I can do. I have a great blueprint I’ve been studying extensively, and the goal here is to finish the fight. I want to be the first person who makes ‘D.C.’ quit inside that octagon, and I believe with all my heart that it’s going to happen.”