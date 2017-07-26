Jon Jones Doesn’t See Progress in Daniel Cormier’s Game

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jon Jones isn’t impressed with Daniel Cormier’s light heavyweight title reign.

This Saturday night (July 29), Jones and Cormier will compete again for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound gold. It’ll be the headlining bout of UFC 214.

In their first encounter, “Bones” earned a unanimous decision victory. Since that time, Jones has been stripped of the gold and “DC” has made two successful title defenses.

During a recent appearance on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed show, Jones said he hasn’t seen improvements in Cormier’s game (via MMAJunkie.com):

“My last fight against Ovince Saint Preux, a lot of people said it wasn’t very impressive after a year layoff, but I did enough to win the fight and I felt like I really didn’t show much. He’s been extremely active and I see that he has made almost zero progression in the last two years. I’m glad he feels he has the upper hand in the striking division.”

As far as his inactivity goes, Jones believes it can play to his advantage.

“(The layoff) given me time to just kind of reevaluate myself, my personal life and my career. I’ve been able to add things to my game that I didn’t have before. I feel totally rejuvenated and ready to go.”

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones

Jon Jones Doesn’t See Progress in Daniel Cormier’s Game

0
Jon Jones isn't impressed with Daniel Cormier's light heavyweight title reign. This Saturday night (July 29), Jones and Cormier will compete again for the Ultimate...
Eddie Alvarez

Mark Henry Says Eddie Alvarez Will Thrive as TUF Coach

0
Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Mark Henry believes Eddie Alvarez is suited for his role as a coach on season 26 of "The...
video

[WATCH] Paulie Malignaggi Talks Conor McGregor, Power and ‘Dirty Work’

0
Paulie Malignaggi is the man tasked with helping to turn Conor McGregor into a genuine threat against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 The former two-time...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Dana White Concerned Jones & Cormier May Brawl at UFC 214 Presser

0
Dana White is worried that Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier may tussle at another press conference. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President will attend today's...
UFC 214 Pre-fight Press Conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Conference Today (July 26) at 4 p.m. ET

0
Before UFC 214 takes place, check out the pre-fight press conference. The presser takes place today (July 26). A time of 4 p.m. ET has been...
Load more