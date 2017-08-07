Jon Jones Extends Invitation of Friendship to Daniel Cormier

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has opened up on his hopes of forging a friendship with arch-rival Daniel Cormier

Jones all but closed the book on his rivalry with Cormier with a devastating head kick and subsequent knock out of “DC” at UFC 214 last month. If the 30-year-old could have his way, however, he would like to at least, develop a meaningful “working relationship” where he could “call him up and check on him” in the future:

“I’m sure he has to have some type of sore feelings when it comes to me,” Jones told Sports Illustrated recently. “But, I would love to be at a place with him where we can respect each other and work together. You know, I can show up to his charity events in the future. Same, he could do for me.”

Despite engaging in one of the most bitter rivalries in MMA history, Jones is hopeful that both men can forge a relationship with one another:

“I would love to have that open communication with him because we’ve been a part of each other’s lives for two years. He’s been the only thing I’ve talked about for two years and vice versa so I mean, I feel connected to him forever. It would be nice to be able to call him up and just check on him here and there and have respect.”