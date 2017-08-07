Jon Jones Extends Invitation of Friendship to Daniel Cormier

By
Adam Haynes
-

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has opened up on his hopes of forging a friendship with arch-rival Daniel Cormier 

Jones all but closed the book on his rivalry with Cormier with a devastating head kick and subsequent knock out of “DC” at UFC 214 last month. If the 30-year-old could have his way, however, he would like to at least, develop a meaningful “working relationship” where he could “call him up and check on him” in the future:

“I’m sure he has to have some type of sore feelings when it comes to me,” Jones told Sports Illustrated recently. “But, I would love to be at a place with him where we can respect each other and work together. You know, I can show up to his charity events in the future. Same, he could do for me.”

Despite engaging in one of the most bitter rivalries in MMA history, Jones is hopeful that both men can forge a relationship with one another:

“I would love to have that open communication with him because we’ve been a part of each other’s lives for two years. He’s been the only thing I’ve talked about for two years and vice versa so I mean, I feel connected to him forever. It would be nice to be able to call him up and just check on him here and there and have respect.”

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones Extends Invitation of Friendship to Daniel Cormier

0
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has opened up on his hopes of forging a friendship with arch-rival Daniel Cormier  Jones all but closed the...
video

Joseph Morales Eyeing The Title Following UFC Debut Win [VIDEO]

0
Joseph Morales looked anything but a debutant in his UFC Fight Night 114 Performance of The Night victory over Roberto Sanchez Morales picked up a...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Andre Berto: Conor McGregor Could Stop Floyd Mayweather

0
Andre Berto isn't ruling out a wild finish to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Berto has held boxing titles before and is Mayweather's last opponent....
Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Saw Rogan’s Cormier Interview as ‘Unfair to D.C but Fair to The...

0
When Joe Rogan broke his own cardinal rule of interviewing fighters who had been knocked out at UFC 214 he almost immediately apologized One man who's...
James Gallagher

James Gallagher Claims he Will Break Bellator’s First 1 Million PPV Buys

0
Bellator's unbeaten Irish sensation James Gallagher is potentially one of the biggest stars of the promotion  "The Strabanimal" is set to headline his first event...
Load more