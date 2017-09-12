Jon Jones Fails UFC 214 ‘B’ Sample For Turinabol

Jon Jones
Jon Jones has tested positive for turinabol on his “B” sample.

“Bones” defeated Daniel Cormier via third-round knockout. The win saw Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. Now, that win is almost certain to be overturned.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Jones’ failed “B” sample to ESPN. You can see a quote from the spokesperson below:

“Mr. Jones ‘B’ sample has confirmed the ‘A’ sample findings. Importantly — as previously stated — due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about this matter.”

As of now, the UFC hasn’t stripped Jones of his title. We’ll have more details as they become available.

