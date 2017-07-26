Jon Jones Giving Dana White ‘Cold Shoulder Treatment’

If Dana White doesn’t want to talk to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, that’s quite all right with “Bones.”

Jones, who returns this Saturday night at UFC 214 to challenge Daniel Cormier for the title, told the Los Angeles Times that he isn’t talking with the UFC president either.

“Dana White has reached out to me on at least four occasions, and I haven’t answered any of his calls or any of his text messages – that’s the reason we haven’t spoken,” Jones said. “I just feel like when you’re making the company money and you’re a pay-per-view draw and you’re ultimately putting money in his pocket, then you mean a lot to him.”

Last year, Jones (22-1) was set to headline UFC 200 vs. Cormier for the title. He failed a pre-fight drug test, though, and the bout was canceled days before the card.

“The moment you aren’t (doing) those things, you mean nothing to him, and he’s done a decent job of showing that,” Jones said. “I felt completely abandoned by him in a situation when I needed him the most.”

Jones continued, saying that “I’d rather just talk to Ari Emanuel,” one of the new owners of the UFC through the WME/IMG merger.

“As of now, I look at Ari as my boss and as Dana as more the face and the voice of the UFC,” Jones said.