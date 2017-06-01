Jon Jones Has a Message For Alexander Gustafsson: ‘F*ck You’

Jon Jones has heard enough of Alexander Gustafsson.

Gustafsson was the talk of the weekend for his stellar performance against Glover Teixeira. “The Mauler” earned a fifth-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 109 inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

After the fight, Gustafsson had the mixed martial arts (MMA) world buzzing when talked about Jones. “The Mauler” said he doesn’t view “Bones” as a champion because of his antics outside of the Octagon.

Those words certainly didn’t go unnoticed. Jones fired back at his foe on Twitter in a series of tweets. Jones blasted his UFC 165 opponent and even threw in an expletive:

“I’m not a champion cuz I’m a bad person? You’re not a champion because you don’t win championship fights. And here’s a little FYI, you didn’t lose against DC and I because of your cardio, it was because your lack of heart. Of course you are rooting for Daniel Gus, you might as well pray for him while you’re at it. I’m not a champion because you don’t like my personality? F*ck you lol.”

Jones is set to take on Daniel Cormier inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California in the main event of UFC 214. “Bones” will challenge for the light heavyweight title.